Petersburgh Seeks Investigation of Alternative Water Source

By Alex Brooks

Petersburgh Supervisor Alan Webster sent a letter to NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos on April 3 asking that DEC consider including a study of potential alternative water sources, free of PFOA, for Petersburgh, as they have done for the Village of Hoosick Falls.

Webster’s letter says that DEC released a statement at the time that the Consent Order with Taconic was signed saying that an investigation of possible alternative water sources would be undertaken as part of the remedial investigation and feasibility study contemplated in the Consent Order, but he also notes that there is no specific mention of this in the Consent Order, and to date no such investigation has been undertaken.

Webster said news reports have recently indicated that the first phase of DEC’s search for an alternative water supply in Hoosick Falls is just about completed and a public meeting to present its findings to the public is imminent. In one of those news reports, Commissioner Seggos said, “It has long been the objective of the Governor and me to ensure that long-term the Village has an alternative water supply that doesn’t have contamination from PFOA.”

Webster naturally wonders why such an objective would not be pursued as vigorously in Petersburgh as it has been in Hoosick Falls, and said he has been hearing from many Petersburgh residents asking that question. Webster asked that the issue be addressed when State and County officials come to Petersburgh for a public meeting on PFOA issues on April 17. Webster asks that the Remedial Investigation and Feasibility Study currently in progress include an investigation of possible alternative water sources and also a comprehensive look at what “repairs and improvements” will be needed to the Town’s municipal water system over the long run as a result of its water plant being greatly expanded to accommodate PFOA filtration and related equipment.

The tone of the letter is mild, respectful and friendly, in Webster’s usual style, and includes expressions of thanks for DEC’s assistance to the Town and its “continued attention” to the Town’s needs and concerns. Copies of the letter were sent to the Governor, Senator Kirstin Gillibrand, State Senator Kathy Marchione, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, and County Legislators Bruce Patire and Jeff Wysocki.

An informational meeting about the latest developments in the PFOA investigation and remediation project will be held on Tuesday, April 17 at 7 pm at the PVMCC Hall at 71 Main Street in Petersburgh. County and State officials who have been involved in the investigation and remediation will be present to update the public on PFOA issues and answer questions.