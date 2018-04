Wood Frogs Mean Spring Is Here

On Friday and Saturday last weekend when the night temperature was 40 and the day temperature was up to 50 degrees, the wood frogs (Rana sylvatica)​ ​began their annual breeding frenzy in temporary (vernal) pools​ in our woods.

On Friday night, millions of eggs were laid in our area. Tadpoles should hatch in a few weeks, and baby frogs should arrive in July or August. This wood frog was seeking a mate in a Petersburgh wetland.