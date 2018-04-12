The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Outdoors With Trix

By Leave a Comment

​Spring Promise

 

Photo by Trix Niernberger

This Canada Violet (Viola canadensis) was found in a prior year’s April. But keep thinking spring until it happens.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *