Outdoors With Trix

Spring Promise
This Canada Violet (Viola canadensis) was found in a prior year’s April. But keep thinking spring until it happens.
Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Spring Promise
This Canada Violet (Viola canadensis) was found in a prior year’s April. But keep thinking spring until it happens.
By Doug La Rocque Lexi Hoag, a 2014 graduate of Hoosick Falls Central School, was chosen Saturday evening, April 7, as the 2018-19 Rensselaer County Dairy Princess, while her sister, Delilah was named the Alternate.
John “Red” Parkinson Petersburgh, NY John “Red” Parkinson, 89, of Petersburgh, born November 27, 1928 was the last surviving member of the Frozen Chosin Reservoir weapons company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines and the first Marine Division 1950-1952.
Shady the Foxhound has been on the hunt for the Annual Berlin Spring Rabies Clinic.
Submitted by Kristin LaPlante New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School Band Director Scott Thompson and PTA President Val Ozga have been selected to receive the “Friends of Education Award” from Capital Area School Development Albany ( Casda).
By Alex Brooks At the Hoosick Falls School Board Meeting January 18, Superintendent Ken Facin announced that this will be Pamela Hatfield’s last year as the Business Manager of the District. She will be retiring at the end of the year.
2 Capital Projects To Go Before Voters At the Wednesday, January 10 Round Table meeting, the Berlin School Board finalized the details of the two capital projects and voted to put them before voters on March 6.
Leave a Reply