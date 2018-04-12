New Lebanon Set To Celebrate Its Bicentennial In Style April 21

The Town of New Lebanon was chartered by an act of the NYS Legislature on April 21, 1818 and on that date, 200 years later, the town is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its bicentennial. A full day of programs and activities, meant to be informative and fun, will offer something for everyone.

From 9 am to Noon, the New Lebanon Post Office will offer the Commemorative Bicentennial Postal Cancellation Stamp at two locations – the Post Office itself in the Valley Plaza Mall, 502 Route 20, New Lebanon, and at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 732 State Route 20 in New Lebanon. Specially designed postcards will be available free of charge. These are bound to be a collector’s item.

Next on tap will be the Charter Commemoration Ceremony from 10 am to Noon at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. The ceremony will include: remarks by Town Supervisor Colleen Teal; a talk by Lebanon Valley Historical Society President Steve Oberon; a presentation of a proclamation by State Senator Kathy Marchione; a performance of the Tilden Mazourka by keyboardist Monte Wasch; displays of historical interest; and a bagpipe send-off by Patricia Liddle. A light breakfast will be served.

From Noon to 2 pm, the Lebanon Valley Heritage Center, in the Valley Plaza Mall, 502 Route 20, New Lebanon, will offer a program of period songs. Keyboardist Monte Wasch will accompany Jeanne Crosby in the “unique, long lost local song,” Lake Queechy and other selections; Karen Ross will be a “visiting Shaker,” and Glenn Fisher will perform the famous Shaker tune Simple Gifts.

And for the pièce de résistance, Sup and Swing, a country-infused dinner dance to be held from 5 pm to 8 pm at the New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School, 14665 Route 22, New Lebanon. Dinner, Beverages and Dessert will be provided Free.

Doors will open at 5 pm and folks should get there on time in order not to miss a concert by the High School Chorus at 5:30 pm. These talented and dedicated performers, led by Valene Synakowski, will offer selections appropriate for the season.

At 6 pm, Lee, MA-based The Twangbusters take the stage. The group is described as “a potent blend of swingin’ honkytonk country, shaken and stirred!” The band is led by “Miss Paula” Bradley on piano, rhythm guitar, and dynamic vocals. Joining her are Berkshire musical icon Bobby Sweet on electric guitar, Kevin Maul on pedal steel guitar, Lance McIntosh on doghouse bass and Bob Resnick on drums. Together as The Twangbusters, they raise a retro roots ruckus that gets audiences of all ages on their feet with renditions of songs by Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, to name a few, as well as a few twang-fueled originals. The joint will be moo-vin’ and shakin’!

Sup n Swing is a Free event, but to help organizers get a handle on numbers to expect, persons interested in attending should either pick up a ticket at the New Lebanon Town Hall or else RSVP (with the expected number in your party) to gtvnl200@gmail.com.

The Town of New Lebanon and Grow the Valley, Inc. extend thanks to the New Lebanon Central School District Board of Education for generously making available the space, and to Larabee Fuel Company (serving the community for 70 years) and Wastequip, LLC for their generous donations to help make Sup n Swing possible.

With events and programs running through September, the New Lebanon Bicentennial, known as NL200, fosters the goals of building town cohesion, pride and economic development. The Town Board has appropriated over $12,000 since 2017 while the Bicentennial Steering Committee, coordinated by Grow the Valley, Inc., has raised over $5,000 through donations and advertising.