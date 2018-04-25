New Eagle Scout Takes Flight

Submitted by Andy Zlotnick

Troop 222 of Grafton announces that Life Scout Joshua Zlotnick has successfully completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review on Wednesday night, April 18. A Board of Review is composed of a Troop representative, members of the community and two members from the Boy Scout Council. All Eagle Scout candidates have to complete several tasks to become an Eagle Scout. Joshua has earned 21 merit badges, 11 required in an array of subject areas like camping, swimming, citizenship and search and rescue. Joshua went beyond the minimum number of merit badges and has earned a total of 54 other merit badges, earning him 6 Eagle Palms at this time.

Joshua’s Eagle Project was to upgrade a walkway and stairs at Our Lady of the Snow Parish in Grafton. Joshua had to design and propose the size and scope of his project to the Church, get it approved by the Church leadership, make sure all permits and engineering work was done and then send it in to the Twin Rivers Scout Council for approval. Joshua had to build a budget, and figure out how he was going to fund the project and request donations of both money and in-kind services and materials. Joshua had to gather all the materials and tools needed to complete his project then organize several work-days to execute the plan. Joshua had over twenty people work on his project and they moved about 10 tons of #2 Greywacke stone donated by R.J. Valente of Grafton. Joshua’s team cleared the old path and laid down weed barrier and several inches of stone to enhance the path. He also sanded the wooden stairs, railings and coated them with a deck over sealant donated by Curtis Lumber of Hoosick Falls. Joshua extended his project to include a short side path to a sitting area that was underutilized, making it more user friendly.

Joshua has completed all the ranks up to Life Scout and to earn Eagle he had to hold a leadership position in the troop for 6 months. Joshua is the Outdoor Ethics Leader for the troop. He has held the position of Instructor, Assistant Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Leave No Trace trainer, Troop guide, Historian and the Outdoor Ethics Leader.

Joshua is 15 years old and attends the Berlin High School as a sophomore, where last quarter he made the Honor Roll. He has competed in the General Dynamics design challenge. Joshua is on the Varsity Soccer team, the JV Basketball team, JV Cross Country Track & Field. Joshua has played on the Taconic Youth Soccer League for many years, and has also been in several play performances, including The Little Mermaid, The Wiz, Seussical the Musical and crew for: School House Rock Jr., Lion King Jr. Joshua has been in Band and Choir; he has attended All County and NYSMA events and is currently preforming with Avant Garde Reunion Drum and Bugle Corps in Saratoga. Joshua would like to continue his studies at Questar BOCES in Computers then attend a 4-year college of his choice.

Joshua has also completed over 125 hours of community service, above what is required for his scouting rank advancement and has been recognized by the Veterans Scouting Organization of the Capital District with both a 100 hour Medal and a 25 hour pin.

As the chartering organization of Troop 222, The Eastwick Press offers with pride, its congratulations to Joshua Zlotnick.