Monday’s High Winds Down Trees And Cut Power

By Doug La Rocque

Wind gusts on Monday, April 16 were measured as high as 72 miles per hour (MPH) in Petersburgh, just 8 mph below hurricane status. The result in both Petersburgh and all around Eastern Rensselaer County were numerous trees down across roads, power lines and driveways. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and The Eastwick Press has not learned of any serious structural damage. Power outages were reported in Stephentown and North Petersburgh, where it took power crews until late Tuesday night to get the lights back on.

Petersburgh Town Supervisor Alan Webster says that unlike powers outages in the town this past winter, where it took New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) several days to respond and four days or more before power was restored in many areas, the utility was on the scene that very day. Mr. Webster says a NYSEG spokesperson indicated safety regulations prevented them from raising personnel in bucket trucks while the winds remained above 40 mph. By press time, the power was reported to have been restored in most areas.

Petersburgh was not the only community hard hit. State, County and local road crews were kept busy Monday and Tuesday cleaning up debris and downed trees in the roadways. Many residents had to break out the chain saws or bring in help to clear their driveways and yards as well.