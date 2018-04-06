Meet And Greet Jake Ashby For NYS Assembly

Submitted by the Hoosick and Pittstown Republican Committees

Jake Ashby is the endorsed Republican candidate, as well as the endorsed candidate for the Conservative, Independence, and Reform parties, to run in a special election for the New York State Assembly in the 107th District.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, April 24. The polls will be open from 6 am to 9 pm at your normal polling place.

The Town of Hoosick Republican Committee and the Town of Pittstown Republican Committee will host a Meet and Greet on Thursday, April 12, at Guiseppes Restaurant, 3680 NY Rte 7, Hoosick Falls from 6 to 9 pm.

Come and talk with Jake and see why he is the best candidate to be your voice in the NYS Assembly. When you talk with Jake, you are drawn in by his warm and honest personality, his love for his country and New York State, his knowledge and experience, and his value of family and friends. Jake is ready for the challenge of representing upstate New York.

Jake Ashby is an Occupational Therapist, with experience in facility management, as well running his own business.

He is a local college instructor and serves as a Rensselaer County Legislator in District 4.

Jake, a veteran of the US Army, has served two active combat tours.

He is a native of Rensselaer County, where he currently resides with his wife and two young children. For a complete story, visit Jake Ashby for State Assembly on Facebook.

Jake knows we have a lot of work ahead of us in upstate New York and he is ready to work hard in the NYS Assembly to get the job done.

For information on reserving a ticket for the Meet and Greet on April 12th, contact any committee member, or call Cindy at 518-322-8685 or Diane at 518-339-8512.

Come and enjoy a great meal, win a door prize, and meet Jake Ashby, our next Assemblyman for the 107th district.

There will be a limited number of tickets so get yours early.

Editor’s Note: The Eastwick Press spoke with the Democratic candidate, Cindy Doran, who said plans for any Meet and Greet on her part have not yet been finalized.