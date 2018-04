Shady the Foxhound has been on the hunt for the Annual Berlin Spring Rabies Clinic. Yes Shady, it’s Thursday, April 19 at the Berlin Municipal Complex on Route 22, just north of the Jr./Sr. High School. Details remain the same, Cat vaccinations start at 6 pm, with Dogs at 7 pm.

The cost is $10 cash per vaccination. Distemper shots are also available. For more information, please contact Dog Control Officer Doug Goodermote at 518-658-3308.

Shady hopes to see you there.