Speeding Along Route 2 A Concern

By Doug La Rocque

During the public comment section of the Monday night, April 9 meeting of the Grafton Town Board, resident Frank Sbrega asked if there was anything the town could do about the way people were driving along a stretch of NY State Route 2, in particular between Dunham Road and the Grafton Lakes State Park entrance. Mr. Sbrega said many times he has been passed on the double yellow lines and once even run off the road. He also complained about the speed of many large trucks.

Town Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum said she would contact the NYS Police and Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department about increased traffic enforcement, as well as speak to a couple of the larger trucking firms that often run the road. Deputy Town Supervisor Tom Withcuskey noted that over the past few weeks he has seen increased police patrols, including that day for several hours.

Ambulance Contract is Signed

Supervisor Gundrum reported the contact for the new ambulance has been signed and the check cashed. She said they are still working out some final details with the NYS Budget office for the payment of the $150,000 grant. She indicated this is simply dotted i’s and crossed t’s sort of stuff and that the grant is finalized and is not in any danger of being withdrawn. Delivery is expected in about 6 months. The town had to pay for the ambulance before New York State would award the money.

Good News for the Library

The Grafton Community Library has received a $1,300 grant for a program in metal figurines and stained glass projects, among others. Trustee Leann Sweet also reported the construction of the handicapped bathroom is complete and that the library is seeing increased usage, particularly in some of their special programs.

In what was a brief meeting, Dog Control Officer Vicky Burdick reported two calls in March, both for loose dogs, one running deer. She reminded all that NYS law requires dog owners to keep their pets on their property or on a lease. As Town Clerk, she turned over a check for $2,099 in monthly revenues.

Building Inspector Tom Withcuskey reported there are six permits out to date, including another new housing start. Assessor Dave Galarneau sent in a report that indicated he has begun the preliminary work for the 2019 re-evaluation project. There were no other committee or department reports, and the Board approved the payment of $21,203.63 in bills before adjournment.