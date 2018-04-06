Grafton Rollover Accident On Route 2

By Doug La Rocque

The little surprise snow squall Monday morning, April 2 (most forecasters predicted the snow would stay off to the south), contributed to an accident. A pickup truck left NY Route 2, went over a small embankment, and just missing a parked vehicle and a telephone pole, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, who was on his way to work at a local business, was not injured and did not require transport to a medical facility. The investigating Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Deputy tells The Eastwick Press the vehicle was westbound when the driver lost control on the slippery roads.

Besides the RCSD, the Grafton Fire Department and Rescue Squad, as well as the Mohawk Ambulance Service responded to the scene. Traffic along Route 2 was reduced to one lane of alternating traffic until the mishap was cleaned up