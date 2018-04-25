Eastwick Softball Results

By Steve Bradley

Wasaren League

HF 13 at Berlin 0

Monday, April 20, Abby Philpott pitched a three hitter and the Panther offense had 13 hits to bring home a win. Stephanie Merwin had three hits, Mackenzie Ellis, Olivia Brownell and Cecelia Vincent each had two. Marissa Landry, Abby Philpott, Lily Abbott and Samantha Davock each had one hit. Jansen, Catlin and Maxon each had one hit for Berlin.

Berlin 4 Waterford 1

Last Friday, April 20, the Lady Mountaineers picked up their first ever Wasaren League win with a 4 to 1 victory over the Waterford Lady Fordians. Bailey Catlin struck out 13 Haley Maxon went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a single, driving in 2 runs. Gabby Brock added a run scoring single for Berlin.

Greenwich 3, HF 0

Weeden Tournament

After the first round games and consolations Cambridge and Hoosic Valley were eliminated. It came down to Hoosick Falls playing Greenwich for the championship. Greenwich eighth grade pitcher Lily McCaulliiffe threw a one hitter to get the Witches the win. Scoreless through five innings, a three run sixth inning gave the Witches all the runs they needed to go home with the tournament championship. HFCS pitcher Abby Philpott threw a fine complete game on the mound for the Panthers. Cecelia Vincent got the only hit for the Panthers.