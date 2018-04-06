Change Of Venue For Hoosick Falls Combined Band Concert

An earlier article indicated that the sixth annual band concert would be held at Hoosick Falls Central School. There has been a change of plans!! This band concert will be a fundraiser for the Immaculate Conception Church and the concert will be played in this church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Concert date is Wednesday, April 11 at 7:30 pm.

Since this is a fundraiser all proceeds from a 50/50, free will offering and the sale of tasty refreshments will go to the church!

The concert will feature selections played by each band, followed by a combined group of 90 musicians performing. The Hoosick Falls Community Band, directed by Bill Gaillard, will play: The Foundation by Richard Franko Goldman, Highlights from Hello Dolly by Jerry Herman, Beautiful Savior a Chorale Prelude arranged by James Swearingen and Melodies That Were Broadway arranged by James Ployhar.

The Hoosick Falls Central School Symphonic Band, under the baton of Rob Allen (Hoosick Falls Mayor), will perform: Knights of Destiny by Mike Sweeney, Toccata For Band by Frank Erickson, Into The Raging River by Steven Reineke and Stairway to Heaven by Page and arranged by Erickson.

The combined band of 90 musicians will offer Totem Pole by Eric Osterling and Within These Hallowed Halls by James Swearingen {a patriotic selection with narrator) conducted by Bill Gaillard. Rob Allen will lead the combined band in Greensleeves arranged by Alfred Ree ( probably the second oldest piece of secular music in our western culture), and How To Train Your Dragon by John Powell and arranged by Sean O’Loughlin (this selection from the motion picture).

This concert is our way of helping our local church in its time of need after the floods of July.