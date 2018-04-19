Berlin Town Board

Some PFOA Filter Costs May Be Berlin’s To Bear

By Doug La Rocque

Water District 2 Superintendent Ben Krahforst says the New York State Department of Health has informed him that some of the routine costs of maintaining the PFOA Carbon Filter that the state placed on the district’s wells are the responsibility of the district, and not the state. Any repairs to the system are still covered.

That prompted some Town Board members to ask, what about just shutting it off?

Berlin’s water supply has consistently tested below state standards for PFOA contamination. Supervisor Rob Jaegar said they would first have to establish a strong track record of safe water tests, but that the issue of the Berlin Elementary School remains. It was at the insistence of many parents with children in the school, that the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation collaborated with the town’s water district to put the water filters in place. Supervisor Jaeger says that for now, they are saddled with the extra costs, and hopes they are not too high.

The Search for a Water District One Superintendent

That position has been open since last fall, when the former Superintendent Len Clapp Jr. retired.

Supervisor Jaeger says they have contact several people who are on the list as certified water district operators, and that two have expressed interest in the job.

He plans on interviewing them in the near future. Water District two is closed over the winter months.

Dogs and Chickens Don’t Mix

Dog Control Officer Doug Goodermote says a pair of Huskies got loose in the area of Dutch Church and killed about 20 of a neighbor’s chickens.

He says the dog’s owner has promised to reimburse the cost of the chickens, and has been warned to keep his animals on his property.

SAF Expansion Prepare to Enter Next Phase.

The initial fact finding for the Sustainable Aquafarm’s expansion proposal is complete. The next step is the review of the long form State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA). Jean Loewenstein of the engineering firm Clough Harbour Associates will handle that review for the town. She has been working with the planning board on the fact finding stage as well.

The final approval of the SEQRA paperwork rests with the town board, which last summer declared itself the lead agency on the SAF proposal. It must be noted that board member Steve Riccardi, who is a Vice President with SAF, has recused himself from all board discussions and votes on the matter.

Other Matters

Supervisor Jaeger reports that the town hopes to close on the sale of the former highway garage to Stewarts Shops, for the construction of their new store on the site, as well as the adjoining bank property, in about two weeks. Stewart’s plans to begin construction in May.

The board is asking the town’s Board of Assessors to look into possibly extending their hours a bit, perhaps to include a Saturday each month.

The board also present town resident Justin Hall a resolution, honoring him on his recent promotion to Eagle Scout, the highest rank one can attain with Boy-scouting. Mr. Hall and other scouts made and placed several benches along the many miles of trails at the Dyken Pond Enviromental Center in Grafton last year.