Berlin School Board

Berlin School Budget Tax Hike Stays Under The Tax Cap

By Doug La Rocque and Brittni Russell

At its roundtable meeting last Thursday, April 12, the Berlin Central School District Board of Education voted to accept the proposed budget of 20.5 million dollars, that contains an increase in the tax levy of 1.5 percent.

The proposed spending for the 2018-19 school year is up by slightly more than $368,000, or about 1.8 percent.

The budget continues all the current programs offered by the district, including the school within a school initiative, which is designed to help students who may struggle with the classes.

Much more on the School Board in our next editio