Berlin Chapter FCCLA Members Earn Awards

Submitted by Tasha Anderson

The Berlin Chapter FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) members attended the NYS FCCLA Conference in Syracuse, on March 21 through the 23. At the conference students attended workshops, participated in team building exercises and competed in STAR (Students Taking Action for Recognition) Events.

Students who participate in STAR events compete to represent NYS at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in early summer. This year the following 7th grade students competed Rebecca Smith – cupcake decorating, this a NYS level event only, she received a bronze medal (this was also her first year competing in STAR events), Cloey Purdy and Riley Smith competed for a second year as a team by doing an Illustrated Talk – they also received a bronze medal.

This year two 9th grade students competed in STAR events also. Kianna Flavin competed for the third year in a row with a Recycle Redesign project using old wall maps and various items around the house – Kianna received a silver medal and an alternate spot to represent NYS at the National Leadership Conference. Last, Ariana Hendricks also competed for the third year in a row with a Life Event Planning project. Ariana received a silver medal and will be representing not only Berlin MS/HS, but NYS at the National Leadership Conference (for the second year in a row) in Atlanta, GA from June 27-July 3.

This year at the NYS FCCLA Conference there were a few surprises for the attendees from Berlin. We had two graduates/Alumni come for a day. Trevar Hall and Katie Mellett evaluated STAR events on March 22. They were also joined by Mrs. Dianne Mosher, retired FACs teacher and FCCLA Advisor. The last surprise was when Dr. Cathie Allain, Principal of the Berlin Central MS/HS, arrived at the hotel in Syracuse. Dr. Allain was awarded the NYS FCCLA Administrator of the Year. Dr. Allain was accompanied by her mother, Kate Hulihan.