Baseball Update

By Doug La Rocque

Wasaren League

The Tamarac Bengals went one for two this past week, dropping a 19 to 11 decision to Stillwater. Jack Mulligan went 3 for 5 with 3 RBI’s. Dalton Maxon was 2-3 with a Home Run and 3 RBI’s. Jake Scharnott was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI’s. Later in the week, the Bengals defeated the Cambridge Indians 8 to 2. Tristan Nemjo had a big day going 4 for 4 at the plate, driving nin 2. Jacl Mulligan was 1 for 4 with 3 RBI’s, while Dalton Maxon had a double and a triple and drove in one run.

The Hoosick Falls Panthers prevailed of the Mountaineers of Berlin Monday, April 23 by a 32-0 score. Ryan Bloomer lead the way for the Panthers with two singles, and double and a triple, driving in 8.

CHVL

The Rensselaer Rams defeated the New Lebanon Tigers last Wednesday, April 18 by a 16 to 3 score. Mike Sawyer led the way for the Tigers with a pair of hits. Monday, April 23 the Tigers were beaten by Loudonville Christian 15 to 5. Riley Lynch led the way for New Lebanon with a triple.