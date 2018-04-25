Ashby Leads In Assembly Race

By Doug La Rocque

With all districts reporting in the race to replace Steve McLaughlin in the New York State Assembly, Republican Jake Ashby of Castleton holds a 280 vote lead over his Democratic challenger Cindy Doran of Troy. According to the NYS Board of elections, there were about 1,000 absentee ballots yet to be counted, and as of press time, the date for that count has not been announced.

“This race is not over” is what Ms. Doran told supporters gathered around her last night in Troy, but typically, an absentee ballot count mirrors the trend set by the votes cast on election day, which would appear to make it tough for Ms. Doran to overcome Mr. Ashby’s lead. There was no word from Ms. Doran as to whether she would ask for a re-count.

The 107th Assembly District encompasses most of Rensselaer County, the towns of Jackson and Cambridge in Washington County, and five towns in Columbia County, including the Town of New Lebanon. The seat became vacant when Mr. McLaughlin was elected Rensselaer County Executive last year. Both candidates are members of the Rensselaer County Legislator. Ms. Doran has held that position representing Troy for many years. Mr. Ashby was just elected to the legislature representing District 4 last November. No matter who wins, the County Legislature will have a seat to fill, but there has been no word yet on who the replacement might be.

There were a total of seven special elections held across New York State yesterday. In the only other race in the Capital District, Republican Chris Hague also holds a less than 300 vote lead in the race for the 102nd District Assembly seat, which encompasses Schoharie and parts of Albany County. Two downstate New York Senate races were claimed by Democratic candidates, which may swing control of the upper house to the Democratic Party, meaning both branches of the State Legislature and the Governorship would now be controlled by Democrats. The twist her is one of the Democrats says he will caucus with the Republican party, making the Senate a 50-50 split.