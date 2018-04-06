A Program To Bring Military Tribute Banners To The Taconic Valley

You have seen them in many towns and villages around the Northeast, banners with the name and picture of a past or present member of our country’s armed forces attached to the side of a pole along the main streets. What a fitting way to honor our hometown veterans who served; those men and women who have or are currently serving our country.

The American Legion Taconic Valley Post 937, based in Berlin, would like to see that become reality in Berlin and the surrounding towns. The only qualifications are that the veteran must have served honorably, be or have a family member from the area, or a Post 937 Legion member.

The banners are 18″x36″, double sided in full color, and will be hung between Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day. The purchase of a banner kit includes a 12″x24″ yard banner and mounting hardware. There is a two-week turn-around from time the banner is ordered to receipt of the banner, so keep this in mind when ordering to ensure your banner(s) will be here in time to installation before Memorial Day.

For more information about the tribute banners, look for banner brochures in local establishments and businesses or go to www.nypost937.org or by visit the Berlin Town Office during business hours.