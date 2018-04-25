The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Outdoors With Trix

By

Petersburgh Couple

 

Last weekend was the perfect spring weekend with full sun and temperatures in the 50’s. These wood frogs celebrated in union.

Photo by Trix Niernberger

