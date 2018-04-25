Outdoors With Trix

Petersburgh Couple
Last weekend was the perfect spring weekend with full sun and temperatures in the 50’s. These wood frogs celebrated in union.
Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Petersburgh Couple
By Steve Bradley The Charlie Weeden Tournament and Softball Field Dedication Day was a huge success. Plenty of hard work and preparation that, along with the first beautiful day of the year, made for a day to remember.
By Steve Bradley Wasaren League HF 13 at Berlin 0 Monday, April 20, Abby Philpott pitched a three hitter and the Panther offense had 13 hits to bring home a win.
By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board approved its 2018-19 budget at its regular meeting on April 19. The spending plan is for $23,277,506, which is $177,473 less than the current year’s budget, a reduction of 0.7%.
Submitted by Kristin LaPlante New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School Band Director Scott Thompson and PTA President Val Ozga have been selected to receive the “Friends of Education Award” from Capital Area School Development Albany ( Casda).
By Alex Brooks At the Hoosick Falls School Board Meeting January 18, Superintendent Ken Facin announced that this will be Pamela Hatfield’s last year as the Business Manager of the District. She will be retiring at the end of the year.
2 Capital Projects To Go Before Voters At the Wednesday, January 10 Round Table meeting, the Berlin School Board finalized the details of the two capital projects and voted to put them before voters on March 6.
Comments
Julie Harrell says
Trix thank you for your stunning photographs!