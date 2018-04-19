An indoor band concert was held Wednesday, April 11, for the benefit of the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls. The program consisted of the new and old school musicians complimenting each other for a good cause. The HFCS band, led by current teacher Rob Allen, and the Community Band, led by Bill Gaillard, played music that was thoroughly enjoyed by the large crowd that came to support the church.

Each band played four songs, with the HFCS band taking the stage first. After both bands played, they combined to play four more songs.

There was no charge to enter the church for the program. A fundraising raffle was held and many spectators took part in that. Every part of the night, raffles, refreshments, baked goods and cleaning was done with volunteer donated time.

Special thanks go out to the HFCS Board of Education, administration, teaching and custodial staff, and the Community Band members who donate so much of their time for the enjoyment of others.

Father Tom Zelker, Pastor of the Immaculate Conception Church, said of the evening, “What an inspiration to come together as a great community and support the Immaculate Conception Church. Who we are, what we do for each other and how our lives can transform the whole world is vastly more important than bricks, shingles and glass. Music brings people together, uplifts and inspires. Thank you for doing that among us.