Hoosick Falls Woman Named Rensselaer County Dairy Princess

By Doug La Rocque

Lexi Hoag, a 2014 graduate of Hoosick Falls Central School, was chosen Saturday evening, April 7, as the 2018-19 Rensselaer County Dairy Princess, while her sister, Delilah was named the Alternate. The honor is bestowed yearly upon a young woman who grew up on a farm, was a former Dairy Ambassador or has other connections to the dairy industry. Ms. Hoag once served as an ambassador, and grew up around her grandfather’s dairy farm. She was also the Alternate Dairy Princess in 2014-15.

She is currently a Senior at the State University at Delhi in Delaware County. She plans to graduate this December. For the next year Ms. Hoag will represent Renssealer County Dairy interests and promotions, including at their annual displays at the Schagticoke Fair. Should she not be able to fulfill her duties, her sister Delilah would become Princess. Congratulations Lexi and Delilah from The Eastwick Press and the entire Hoosick Community.