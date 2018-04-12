A True Hero

John “Red” Parkinson

Petersburgh, NY

John “Red” Parkinson, 89, of Petersburgh, born November 27, 1928 was the last surviving member of the Frozen Chosin Reservoir weapons company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines and the first Marine Division 1950-1952. “Red,” as he was affectionately called by his immediate family and family of veterans, passed away following a heroic battle with cancer. He received his eternal honorable discharge on April 7, 2018.

Red, beloved husband of 64 years to wife Ginny, and father of adult children Cindy Baker of North Creek, NY, Wendy Miller of Lake Worth, FL, Steven John Parkinson of Marlboro, NY and John Steven Parkinson, who is currently serving in the United States Navy in Yokosuka, Japan. He leaves behind four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as his extended family of step-sister Kathy Rueze of Florida, Donald and Raymond Halverson of West Chester, PA and the Herodes family of Jefferson, NY.

Red was a truly great person who was well loved and a friend to all he met.

He was known to the children and parents of the Berlin Central School District as a caring compassionate man. He drove for the district for ten years and retired at the young age of 80.

Red received various acknowledgements throughout his life. He was on the cover of the August 6, 1951 issue of Newsweek Magazine, “Korea: The Road Back.” He was featured in an article of the Eastwick Press in 2014 and inducted into the 2015 Veteran’s Hall of Fame by NY Senator Kathy Marchione. As one of the heroes described in “Devotion” by Adam Makos, he attended multiple book signings in many locations, including the Petersburgh Public Library. He was most recently interviewed as a local veteran hero by Benita Zahn of Channel 13 News while at the Samuel Stratton VA Medical Center in the dialysis unit in Albany.

The family wishes to thank the Samuel Stratton VA Medical Center and the Fisher House of Albany, NY for the care Red received.

In celebration of John “Red” Parkinson’s life, there was a memorial service on Monday April 9, at 6 pm at the Grafton Baptist Church, Grafton, NY.

To honor John E. “Red” Parkinson there was a full military honor memorial service at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY on Wednesday April 11 at 11:30 am.

Christine Lee Cross

White Creek, NY

Christine Lee Cross, 67, passed away on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. She resided in White Creek, New York.

Christine was born on June 2, 1950 in Bennington, Vermont, daughter of the late Francis and Kathleen (Hill) Lauzon.

She was employed at the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington as a LNA for several years. Christine enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Emma.

Survivors include her son John (Holli) Cross of Hoosick Falls, stepchildren Maria (Rob) Lewis of Berlin, NY, Diane (Steve) Metzger of Galaway, NY, Robert (Noel) Cross of Pittstown, NY, grandchildren Emma, Sam, Josh, Christopher, Matt and Jenny. She is also survived by a special friend Robert “Bob” Peabody of Hoosick Falls.A gathering will be held on Saturday April 14, at the North Hoosick Fire Department on Route 22 in North Hoosick from 1 to 3 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the White Creek Fire Department, of which her son John has been a longtime member.

Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY.

Deirdre Josephine Carr

Cape Cod, MA

Deirdre passed away on April 5, 2018. She is survived by her husband Joseph. She had relatives in Berlin, NY.