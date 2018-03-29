Petersburgh Town Board

Looking For A Feasibility Study

By Doug La Rocque

Petersburgh resident Heinz Noeding, who sits on both the Petersburgh Water District Committee and a citizens panel that is monitoring the PFOA situation, presented the Town Board with a letter at the Monday, March 19 meeting, that he intends to send to the NYS Department of Conservation (DEC). Needing is demanding that the state fund a feasibility into alternate sources of drinking water, not only for the water district, but a vast majority of the town as a whole. He lamented that the Village of Hoosick Falls expects just such a study in the very near future. That study was part of the consent order the DEC signed with the two companies that were identified by DEC as the primary source of the PFOA contamination. The consent order signed by DEC and Taconic did not call for a feasibility study.

Mr. Noeding asked the Board if they would like to co-sign the letter, an idea that Councilman Jack Barnhill went along with, but it met with an objection from the town’s environmental attorney Kevin Young. Mr. Young stated he was not against such a study, but was concerned Board participation at this point, might further complicate the already delicate litigation and negotiations between the town, Taconic and DEC, a sentiment echoed by Town Attorney David Gruenberg. Mr. Noeding stated he was not against modifying the committee’s letter to address the Board attorney’s concerns, and asked for a draft of the modifications to look over as soon as possible. That sense of urgency was also expressed by several others in attendance, including former Town Supervisor Siegfried Krahforst, who is chairman of the Water District Committee. Water District Supervisor Ben Krahforst also told the Board that the yields being produced by their pumps is dropping, adding more of a sense of urgency for a search for a possible alternative water source. The town has contracted with Cedarwood Engineering to help prepare for a grant application to the NYS Department of Health (DOH) and Mr. Noeding pressed the Board for an update on that application, which is due in June if the town hopes to receive any funds this year. The money is earmarked to help pay for much needed repairs to the Water District’s equipment. Town Supervisor Alan Webster indicated that Cedarwood planned to meet the deadline, and Mr. Young offered the services of his firm to help out if needed.

Mr. Noeding also indicated he had foiled and received information about three additional submissions by the town to Taconic to reimburse for expenses incurred by the town because of the PFOA crisis. He indicated they totaled about $103,000, but that Taconic has only indicated a willingness to pay about $49,000. That, according to Mr. Young, is the subject of further negotiations.

Landfill

The Board went into executive session with Mr. Young to talk about the status of the Petersburgh/Berlin dump, where a leachate containing PFOAs is now leaking from the landfill into a nearby stream. DEC has since installed “Carbon Socks” to filter out the PFOAs, but is now looking to the town’s to install a leachate collection system, something the town’s claim was part of their contract with the former Energy Answers company, hired to close the landfill. Energy Answer’s current owner, a company called Covanta, claims it is not liable.

Other Items

Supervisor Webster indicated that Spectrum/Charter has begun to upgrade cable services in the town, but he had no firm indication of a completion date. Some residents indicated that when they called the number contained in Spectrum’s press release they have been given dates as far out as 2020.

Town Clerk Deidra Michaels indicated they did not receive any bids to replace flooring in the main hallway in the Town Hall and the Board directed her to place the bid request once again, this time in a broader coverage area.