New Lebanon CSD Announces Class of 2018 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Submitted by Kristin LaPlante

Congratulations to Freling Smith, who has been named the New Lebanon Class of 2018 valedictorian, and Dakota Kubli, who has been named the salutatorian. Both students will be honored at the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 23.

Valedictorian –

Freling Smith

Smith is the son of Freling and Susan Smith of Stephentown. He has a weighted GPA of 100.3. This year he is a Questar III BOCES New Visions student where he takes courses in Public Health and Scientific Research at the SUNY Albany East Campus in Rensselaer. He has excelled in a rigorous course load and has taken several college and honor level courses.

He will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Honors, Advanced Designation with a Mastery in Science annotation.

Smith has been the recipient of the University of Rochester Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award, RPI Medalist and HOBY certificate of recognition of outstanding leadership potential. In addition to excelling in academics, he has been a member of jazz band, interscholastic varsity polo, varsity basketball, soccer, junior colors and Old Chatham Hunt Club.

He will graduate with with 10 college credits from Columbia Greene Community College and 3 from SUNY Oswego. Smith is still deciding which University he will be attending in the fall. He plans to major in chemistry and physics.

Congratulations Freling, our Valedictorian for the Class of 2018!

Salutatorian – Dakota Kubli

Kubli is the daughter of Robert and Christy Smith of New Lebanon.

She has a weighted GPA of 97.83. She has taken Advanced Placement and college level courses including: University Biology, Spanish IV and V, English, PreCalculus and Advanced Placement Calculus and Chemistry.

She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Honors, Advanced Designation.

Kubli has been the recipient of the Clarkson University High School Leadership Award, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award, Frederick Douglass and Susan B Anthony Award, Elmira College Key Award, Williams College Book Award and the Good Citizen Award.