Kenneth James

Hoosick Falls

Kenneth James, long time resident of Rensselaer County in New York, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2018 in Bennington, Vermont.

Ken led an exemplary life. He never failed to watch over his younger brother Bob. He was a loving and faithful husband to his wonderful wife Lila Jean. He was a stern, but very caring father to Melodee and Tim.

He reveled in all of nature’s wonders and spent a life learning and teaching others how to nurture nature. He was a gifted athlete playing soccer, baseball, basketball and more. He was a skilled craftsman who thought nothing of building his own house from the ground up. He was tireless, could work non-stop all the day long, earning him the nickname ‘the human bulldozer.” He hunted, he fished, he taught, he coached, he led, he guided. He lived life to the fullest.

Now he has joined his Spirit with those who have gone before. May he Rest in Peace.

On second thought, he would be a lot happier if there is a long list of projects requiring his immediate attention!

He is survived by his brother, sister-in-law Janet, his children and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 7 at 2 pm, with a reception to follow at 3 pm at The Church of the Covenant, Averill Park, NY.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Rensselaer Plateau Alliance, PO Box 790, Averill Park, NY 12018. To send personal condolences visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.