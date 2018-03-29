House Fire On Babcock Lake Road

By Steve Bradley

Last Friday a call went out for a fire on Babcock Lake Road at 4:30 am. Firefighters arrived to find an unoccupied one story double wide with one end of the structure in flames. Firefighters got the blaze under control but the home was destroyed.

Tragedy was averted when up to ten firefighters were entering the front door of the structure and the roof over the living room collapsed. It came down from the center towards the front outside wall, sweeping the men back toward the door. No one was injured but it could have been much worse. Hoses were trapped where the ceiling met the floor and had to be retrieved later.

Rensselaer County fire investigators spent a considerable amount of time after the fire to determine what caused the blaze. At the scene it was observed that the fire was in the area of the furnace.

Hoosick, Hoosick Falls, North Hoosick, West Hoosick, Pittstown, Grafton and the Raymertown Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad and Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department.