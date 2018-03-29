Brunswick Blitz Open Softball Season With Strong Showing

Submitted by Coach Eric Buckley

The Blitz, a 14 and under Girls Softball Team, took part in a three day season opening tournament at the Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury this past weekend, March 16 through 18.

The girls finish in second place in competition against other New York teams, as well as squads from Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Brunswick was led by some strong pitching from Marissa Landry, Kayla Jones, Madelyn Boehm and Madison Wagner. Some key hitting came from Alyssa McClurg, Rosie Waters, Grace Fuller, Sage Murray, Kayleigh Charron, Abby Buckley and a home run by Masson Billert in her first year.

Coach Buckley tells The Eastwick Press “the kids have been practicing hard on their hitting skills for the last 10 weeks in Latham and it showed this weekend. “We made some mistakes, but just to be able to play ball in March was fortunate. And then to advance to the Class A championship game was amazing and not expected. The kids talked me into bring them to the tournament and I am very proud of their efforts and I look forward to seeing how they play as a team come spring and summer.