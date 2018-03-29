Berlin CSD Board of Education

Mental Health And Computer Ed In The Proposed Budget

By Keith Whitcomb Jr.

The mental health needs, and computer education needs of students aren’t being met, says the Berlin School District Superintendent. Dr. Stephen Young told the Berlin Board of Education at its March 20 meeting that he intends to include funding for a second school psychologist to serve the elementary school, and to lay the groundwork for what he hopes will be a k-12 curriculum on computer sciences. “Many of you know that the mental health concerns of our young students probably are not being met at this point,” Young said. “We have one school psychologist who has such a tremendous amount of students on her plate that we’re not really adequately serving the needs of elementary students.” He said the scope of the new position would be similar to that of the middle-high school psychologist, only they would focus on the elementary school. “The estimated cost is a little higher than the average cost for what we usually pay out for teachers, simply because it’s a different position, it requires more training and course work, internships,and that kind of thing,” he said. “We’re thinking around $61,000.” He said that salary is comparable to what school psychologist’s are paid in other districts.

As for the computer science curriculum, Young said he will be asking for $30,000. “This is something that every industry is going to be using and needing, and we just are not providing adequate training or curriculum for our students regarding computer science and coding.” He said the money wouldn’t be used to hire new staff, but to train and pay current teachers as well as provide materials for students. Young said he will also be asking for money to pay the stipends for those staff involved in producing the Year Book, as well as the Odyssey of the Mind program.

Currently, the draft superintendent’s budget has a shortfall of approximately $150,000. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m very comfortable with that number,” said Young, given what the state Senate and House have approved in their respective versions of the state budget. Young said there’s plenty of aid for schools and Berlin has received what it needs in the past. “I think we’re going to get $150,000 to cover that cost, so the net at this point will be covered with the budget.” He and school staff were able to move some items around in their own budget to make up for a 3 percent increase in healthcare costs over what was expected. He expressed hope that, with more data forthcoming, the Board would be able to review his budget at its next roundtable meeting April 12 and, if so inclined, approve it at the regular meeting on April 17.

School safety

In his legislative update, Board member Jeffrey Paine said that the New York State Sheriff’s Association has called upon the state to fund putting at least one full-time security resource officer (SRO) in each elementary and high school in New York. This is in light of the recent school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. where 17 were killed and another 17 wounded by a gunman. Paine said the SROs are proposed to be active sheriff’s deputies or other active police officers. Given there are an estimated 4,750 public school buildings in New York, and 2,000 private locations, the cost would be substantial, about $580 million. Paine said other sources he follows recommend schools update their safety policies and protocols, making sure doors are locked, and conducting lockdown drills. Some places contemplate arming teachers, though the cost, training and logistics remain in question, and doing so presents dangers as well.

Gold Award Project

Berlin High School senior, Amanda Despart, is working on getting a Girl Scout Gold Award by bringing a free book kiosk to the Stephentown Library. She is seeking donations of books or funds to make it happen. “I’ve gotten it approved by both the Stephentown Library and the Gold Award Committee through Girl Scouts,” she told the Board in the hope of drumming up awareness. She plans to have the kiosk installed once the ground thaws. She said her fundraising goal of $750 has been met. “We are still looking for book donations,” she said. Those who want to donate can email her at adespart7@gmail.com. The kiosk will sit outside the library and have sections for children, young adult, and adults. Funds will also be set aside to maintain or repair the kiosk. She said she got the idea for this one day when she and her mother were at the beach and found themselves without books to read. Other towns have had success with similar projects. “I thought it would be a good idea, seeing as the library isn’t open as often as some people would like it,” she said. “I know I’m never able to go to the Stephentown Library just because of the hours, so having a little free library accessible at any time of day to make the books available is good for everybody.”

She said part of receiving the Gold Award is to do something that involves teaching others. “I plan on having a workshop for the younger girls in my service unit, having them decorate some part of it or build part of it,” she said. The Board agreed to put information on where people could donate on the school’s website.

Jr-Sr. High Principal Dr. Cathy Allain then took the opportunity to announce that Despart had been chosen as the Class of 2018 salutatorian. Scott Vincent is the Valedictorian. “We are very proud of her,” said Allain. “As you can see she’s a fine young woman who represents the class and school very well, and our community, as does Vincent.”

Other business

Young thanked voters for approving two propositions totaling $13 million that will see upgrades to the school, its transportation facility and athletic fields. He also thanked the school’s drivers for their fine work during recent snowstorms. “They really are professionals when it comes to transporting our students and they did a tremendous job,” he said. He said March 30 will be a full day of instruction for students, as the district has gone over its six allotted snow days by one. Elementary Principal Tracy Kent said the school received a number of grants through the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program. Berlin Elementary PTO got $750, Berlin Elementary Band got $500, Berlin Elementary Character Education received $250 and the Berlin Elementary Science Program got $450. These are from donations made at the Stewart’s in Berlin.