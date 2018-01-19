Wasaren League Sports

Lilac Gets Win #333 To Become HF All Time Winningest Coach

By Steve Bradley with Doug La Rocque and the Wasaren League

HF 71 – Spa Catholic 47

In a holiday matinee game played at Hoosick Falls Central School on Monday, January 15, the Panthers jumped out to a 23-9 first quarter lead and outscored SC in every quarter of the game. Evan McCart scored 20 points, Jon Kempf added 19 and Guy Milliman had 15. The victory moves the Panthers record to 6-4 overall, and 6-0 in league play.

HF 94 – Berlin 43

On Friday, January 12, in a game played at Berlin, Hoosick Falls claimed victory and in the process made head coach Mike Lilac the winningest coach in Hoosick Falls High School history.

Lilac recorded his 333rd victory in the win over Berlin Friday evening. Berlin hung with the Panthers in the first quarter but a four point second quarter made it difficult to claw back into contention. From there the Panthers overwhelmed the Mountaineers. Lilac began substituting in the third quarter.

To their credit, the Mountaineers played the entire game like they were down three points. Jon Kempf had 27 points, Guy Milliman had 18, Max Kipp had 15 and Evan McCart had 14 for the Panthers. Berlin’s Ryan Willis had 22 to lead the Mountaineers, while Josh Hendricks added 15. Hoosick Falls won the junior varsity game, 73-17.

Cambridge 64 Tamarac 62

A slow start sunk the Bengals in this affair. Despite outscoring the Indians in the last three quarters, Tamarac just could not make up the 22-10 deficit in the opening stanza. Brandon Holcomb led all Cambridge scorers with 24 points, while Joe Genevick chipped in another 16. Anthony Ciampilillo was tops on the Tamarac side with 21 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cambridge 44 Tamarac 42

The Lady Indian’s Sophie Phillips scored with just seven seconds remaining in the game to lead Cambridge to the victory in a battle of the Wasaren League’s two previously unbeaten teams. The Lady Bengals opened up a 14-7 first quarter lead, but the Lady Indians fought back in the second to go into the locker room up 25-24.

A 10-5 run in the third quarter gave Tamarac back the lead, but Cambridge owned the last eight minutes of play, highlighted by Ms. Phillips game winning basket. Freshman Fiona Mooney led all scorers with 17 points for Cambridge, while Sophie Phillips finished with 13. Emily Erikson and Renna Poulin each had 13 points for the Lady Bengals

HF 66 – Berlin 33

On Friday, January 12 at HFCS Logan Thayne scored 22 points in a game where the Panthers grabbed a 44-18 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way. For the Panthers, Grace Wysocki added 12 points and Eliza Whitman added 10.

The Mountaineer’s Haley Maxon had 21 points and Parker Crandall chipped in six.

Logan Thayne Named Wasaren League Player of the Week.

Ms. Thayne started the past week with a 33 point effort leading the Hoosick Falls Girls to a 58-38 win over Stillwater and followed it up with a 22 point effort in the victory over Berlin. Her efforts had her named the league’s latest Player of the Week.