Wasaren League Sports

HF 50 – Mechanicville 33

Tuesday, January 23 at HFCS. HF O 9-4, L 9-0. Getting in a game that was postponed from January 5, the Hoosick Falls Panthers got out to an early lead and kept that lead for the rest of the game. Although the Panthers didn’t overpower the Red Raiders, they played well enough to grab a mid-teens lead early and maintain it for the duration of the game. Guy Milliman had 17 points, Evan McCart had 13 and Jon Kempf added 11.

HF 69 – Stillwater 47

Friday, January 19 at HFCS. HF O 8-4, L 8-0. CJ Baker and Jonathan Kempf each scored eight first quarter points as the Panthers jumped out to an 20-8 first quarter lead. The Panthers kept the double digit lead for the rest of the game. Kempf ended the game with 18 points while Guy Milliman added 17 and Max Kipp chipped in 11. Brian McNeil scored 10 to lead Stillwater.

Tamarac 57 – Greenwich 64

Friday. Greenwich’s Carson Mosher scored 21 points to lead the Witches over the Bengals. Jacob Befreest had 21 to lead the scoring for Tamarac.

Spa Catholic 71 – Hoosic Valley 43

Friday. Terrel Tillman scored 17 leading Saratoga over Hooosic Valley.

GIRLS

HF 62 – Stillwater 38

Friday, January 19 at Stillwater High School. Logan Thayne scored 28 points to lead the Panthers over the Warriors. The Panthers jumped out to a quick 17-7 lead and never trailed. Noveen McAuliffe scored 11 and Lillian McCart added 10. The JV won after 49-42 after some tense moments in the last two minutes.

Greenwich 30 – Tamarac 61

Friday. Emily Erickson and Renna Poulin (3-3’s) each had 14 points to lead the Bengals over the Witches. Mary Brophy had 12 points for Greenwich.

Cambridge 55 – Mechanicville 42

Saturday, January 20 (Cambridge is 14-0, #2 in NYS Class C) Starting three freshman, Fiona Mooney (12 pts), Lilly Phillips (15) and sister Sophie Phillips (13), the Indians have been on a tear. The Red Raiders were the latest victims.

Cambridge 73 – Waterford 20

Friday. The Cambridge Indians crushed Waterford after grabbing a 28-4 end of the first quarter lead. Cambridge held Waterford to single digit scoring while scoring double digits for themselves in every quarter of the game. Mooney (19 pts), L. Phillips (17) and S. Phillips (12) combined to score 48 points.