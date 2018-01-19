Stephentown Town Board

If Stephentown’s January meeting of the Town Board was a precursor of the what’s to come in 2018, it looks like it could be a long year for local government there.

The usual pattern for Board meetings in Stephentown was thrown off the tracks almost from the beginning as long discussion ensued over the meeting minutes from the Town’s January 1 Organizational meeting. Two appointments at that meeting, one which was approved (David Cass to the ZBA), and one which was not (Dean Herrick was not reappointed as Code Enforcement Officer), seemed to some to point toward various other agendas, especially in the case of Brian Baker Vs. Tom Hanson’s trailer park expansion. On hand Monday night were Hanson’s attorney and Baker, both with plenty to say. The Zoning Board of Appeals hearing on this case is scheduled for 7 pm on Thursday, February 1.

“I’ll tell you what,” said Town Supervisor Larry Eckhardt at the meeting’s conclusion, “this may be my last two years of doing this and it’s probably going to be my most difficult.”

The complete story will appear in the January 25 edition of The Eastwick Press.