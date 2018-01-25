Stephentown Rural Mail Carrier Retires

Contributed by Stephanie Wagar

RD#1 Rural Mail Carrier, Henry “Hank” Wagar is retiring on February 16. Hank has completed over 40 years of federal service.

Wagar began his federal career with the U.S. Marine Corps in April of 1970. After boot camp he was assigned to active duty during the Vietnam War. Later he was assigned to Aircraft Maintenance and stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After completing his overseas assignment he was selected to be one of the “few” and graduated from Marine Drill Instructor school and was a Senior Drill Instructor at the Marine Corp Depot, San Diego, CA.

After leaving the Marine Corp in 1980 Wagar was prison guard at Berks County prison until 1982. He was then hired by the United States Postal Service in Pennsylvania. He transferred from Pennsylvania to Troy, NY in 1985 to be closer to his family.

Wagar has several rural routes under his belt as a Rural Carrier Associate, including the post offices in Nassau and East Nassau between 1994 through 2000. He then transferred to Stephentown and was the RCA and covered RD#2 until 2005. At that time Wagar became full time Rural Carrier for RD#1.

His family jokes with him that he drives a half mile to work then drives 65 miles each day and never leaves the town of Stephentown! Wagar takes pride in and enjoys his job and truly works to the letter of the Postal Rules and Regulations. He often says, I am a Civil Servant and that is my job – to serve the people on my route, which he does so very well. He always carries dog treats in his car as he knows who lives where and the names of their dogs.

Wagar has also served as the Town Constable in the town of Stephentown for over 20 years. He will remain serving in this position as he is not ready to retire from all his civil service duties. His retirement plans include spending time in warmer weather during winter months and Lake Champlain in summer and fall. He will be fishing as much as possible and spending time with his grandchildren.

The family invites you to attend an Open House Retirement Celebration on Sunday, February 11, from 1 to 3 pm at the Stephentown Fire Hall, 35 Grange Hall Road, Stephentown.