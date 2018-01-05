Sharon Davendonis

Hoosick Falls

Sharon Davendonis (Melesky), 73, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2017 in her Clay Hill home. She resided there with her husband Ralph P. Davendonis, who she married in 1965. Together, they raised four children.

Sharon was born April 9, 1944, in Staten Island, NY to Eva Blinstrub (Kukanskis) and Frank Melesky. She was raised in Waterbury, CT and moved to Hoosick Falls as a teenager. She graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School in 1963.

After working at Isola for many years, she retired early to spend the rest of her time enjoying life. During those years, Sharon enjoyed playing bingo, reading, spending time with family, volunteering on the Village of Hoosick Falls Planning Board and, most recently, working part-time at Treasure Hut on Route 22. Most of all Sharon enjoyed gathering in her kitchen and entertaining her frequent guests. She was a life-time member of the St. Stanislaw Society and a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 52 years Peter; daughters Lisa Davendonis of Hoosick Falls, Nancy Davendonis of Canon City, CO, Esther (Tim) Maroney of Cranford, NJ and son Walter Davendonis of Hoosick Falls; five grandchildren Marissa, Lauren, and Hunter Davendonis; Quinn and Abigail Maroney of Cranford, NJ; her brothers Robert (Elise) Melesky of Eagle Bridge, Frank Melesky of Celima, OH and Michael (Jeanie) Blinstrub of Clifton Park, NY; Aunt Sally Blinstrub of Hoosick Falls. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sharon is predeceased by her mother Eva Blinstrub, step-father Walter Blinstrub and her brothers Thomas and Peter Melesky.