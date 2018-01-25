Massive Turnout For GLSP Ice Fishing Contest

The 33rd Annual Grafton Lakes State Park Ice Fishing Contest saw a record number of entrants, 297 adults and 68 youths. Event organizers called it “an epic day.” Due to the high registration numbers, the park gave away over $1,100 in cash prizes and a tremendous number of door prizes donated from local businesses.

The Park would like to thank all the volunteers from the Friends of Grafton Lakes State Park and the donors who made this event possible: Beecroft’s Shooter’s Suppy, Brunswick BBQ, Conroy’s Bait Supply, Edelmann Sales, Flying Arrow Sports, Grimm Building Co, Hoosick True Value, Hudson River Bait, Hudson River Tractor, John Ray & Sons.

Lakeview Inn, Main Care Oil, Marpe’s Country Store, Marra’s Pharmacy, Poestenkill Auto Supply, Rifenburg Construction, Seymour’s Motor Sports, Stewart’s Shops, Stone Industries, The Towne Tavern, Tremont Ace Hardware, Unifirst Uniforms, Warren Fane Inc., Wiley Brothers, Yankee Trails and Young’s Pharmacy.

Here are the top three in all categories

Youth Adult

Trout Trout

1). Jonah Manupella 14.5” 1). John Greaves 21.25”

2). Ella Manupella 14” 2). Connor Hughes 20”

3). Max Jackson 14” 3.) Jonathan Walion 18.75”

Pickerel Pickerel

1). Evan Clemente 23.25” 1). Cory Mann Sr. 24 “

2). Anthony Delisle 18.25” 2). Chris Baker 22.25”

3). Warren Van Schilgen 18.25” 3). Josef Krutz 21.5”

Perch Perch

1). Marissa Carey 12” 1). Tim Connors 13.75”

2). Bradley Senecal 11” 2). Sam Wilcox 13”

3). John Bailey 11” 3). DJ McMahon 13”

Congratulations to all