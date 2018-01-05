Lady Bengals Lose Heartbreaker

After blowing away the Icabod Crane Lady Riders in the opening round of the Tamarac Holiday Tournament 48 to 24, Tamarac’s girls basketball team lost by a single point, 47 to 46 in the Championship game against Vorheesville’s Lady Blackbirds. Emily Dickenson led all Tamarac scorers in the first round with 16 points, Renna Poulin contributed 14 more. The game also marked a milestone in Ms. Dickenson’s high school career as she scored her 1000th point in the game. Renna Poulin led the Lady Bengals in scoring in the championship game with 27 points.

Berlin’s Ryan Willis is WASAREN League Player of the Week

Even though the Berlin Mountaineers dropped both games in the Argyle Holiday Tournament, Ryan Willis continued to tear up the opposition, dropping in 30 points against the North Warren Cougars in Berlin’s 67 to 60 loss in the opening round. Josh Hendricks scored 15 points for Berlin and Tyler Kellar added another 13. Berlin fell to host Arglye in the consolation game 68 to 57. Mr. Willis added another 28 points to his career total, which also saw the Senior forward surpass the 1000 point mark with a second quarter three-pointer.

Glens Falls 87 Hoosick Falls 82

Despite holding a 37 to 35 half-time lead, the Panthers fell in their Friday night, December 29 matchup in the North Country. Glens Falls used a 26 to 14 point run the third quarter and held on to post the victory. Evan McCart led Panther scorers with 29, Jonathan Kempf had another 22 points.