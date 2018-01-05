Ida M. Vincent

Averill Park

Ada M. Vincent 93, of Sheer Road, Averill Park, a longtime resident of Berlin, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by many of those she held most dear on Wednesday December 20, 2017 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy after being stricken on Tuesday at home. Ada was born in the town of Nassau and was the daughter of the late Obed and Amanda Pratt Gile and wife of the late Harold W. Vincent. Ada had grown up in the Dunham Hollow- West Stephentown area and had resided in Berlin for over 50 years before moving to Averill Park. Ada had been employed at the former Taconic Valley Bank in Berlin for many years and was a member of the Berlin Seniors. Ada was a member of the Berlin Methodist Church as well as a lifelong member of the West Stephentown Baptist Church.

Ada was the sister of the late Henry, Ernest, Richard, Fred, Herbert and Robert Gile. Ada is survived by her brother Paul (Millie) Gile and her sister Betty Lasch, both of Averill Park and her dear friend Louis Alfonso of Pittsfield, MA. She also leaves her son, Ernest W. (Virginia) Vincent of Largo, FL, her daughter Sandra L. (William) Haggett of Charlotte, NC. Ada knew and loved her grandchildren Eric (Angie), John (Amanda), Jeremy (Grace) and Lori Hill as well as her great-grandchildren Ashley (Josh) Helleskov, McKaylah, Kyla and Kody Vincent, Grayson Vanier and a great-great-grandson Wyatt Helleskov and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral 6:30 pm, Friday January 5, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake Averill Park. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Funeral Chapel from 4 to 6:30 pm on Friday prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Berlin Community Cemetery.

If desired donations in memory of Ada M. Vincent may be made to the West Stephentown Baptist Church, 1672 NY 43, Stephentown, NY 12168 or the Berlin United Methodist Church, 17 S. Main St., Berlin, NY 12022.

Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.