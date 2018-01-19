Hoosick Falls Village Board

PFOA Reports From State To Be Released

By Alex Brooks

At the January 9 meeting of the Board of Trustees, Hoosick Falls Mayor Robert Allen said he expects NYSDEC to release soon a report that it has been working on for two years or so on alternative water sources for the Village water system. He said once the report is released, a public meeting will be held to discuss the alternatives presented in the report. He said he hopes such a meeting is “weeks away.”

Allen also said the NYS Department of Health is planning a second round of blood testing this spring. He expressed hope that the second round will show reduced numbers now that the carbon filters have been in place for two years or so and everyone is drinking clean water. He said the details of how blood samples will be collected are being worked out now. Allen added that the final results from the first round of blood testing are expected to be released “in a few weeks.”

Economic Development Position

Brian Bushner said there is about $6,000 left in the Village’s economic development fund, which he thought is not enough to hire someone for the economic development position left open by the resignation of Brighid “Briggs” Buzzell. Buzzell was hired in mid-February of 2017, and left in late August of 2017. Bushner said Hoosick Rising has been on hold since Buzzell left.

He and others said they would like to see the Hoosick Rising group revived and reconstituted, but they felt it should be led by local business owners rather than by the Village government. A meeting to discuss re-launching of Hoosick Rising was tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, details to follow.

Police Report

Police Chief Robert Ashe said his Department received 93 calls and made 10 arrests in the past month. There were 4 arrests for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 2 for possession of marijuana, and 1 each for driving while intoxicated, Menacing, and violation of probation, as well as a serious animal abuse case in which the animals were rescued and an arrest was made.

Ashe said there were some problems during the snow emergency. He had to have two cars towed and write four or five tickets to get people to move their vehicles so the streets could be cleared. He asked the public for cooperation in snow emergencies during the remainder of the winter. Mayor Allen seconded that, saying, “I think we’re about done warning people – we need to enforce snow emergency rules.”

The Board approved hiring of a part-time officer recommended by Chief Ashe. Ashe said, “Some of our officers are being hired by the Troy PD and the County Sheriff.” He said the County does not allow its officers to work part time for the Hoosick Falls PD, and the Troy PD does not allow its officers to work part-time for Hoosick Falls until they have worked for Troy for a year. Ashe said, “I am going to be short,” and said he will need to hire some new officers.

Village Election

Tuesday March 20

Three seats are up for election in the Village Election on March 20, those of Bob Downing, Karen Sprague and Ben Patten.

Bob Downing said he will not be running for re-election because he feels the Village Board “needs new blood.” Karen Sprague also said she will not be running for another term, because her husband is retiring and they will be spending some of their time in Florida. Ben Patten was not present at this meeting.

Nominating petitions are being accepted now and those who are willing to serve on the Board of Trustees are encouraged to throw their hats in the ring. Brian Bushner said the Board is losing its only female member and he hoped a woman or several would step up and get involved.

The Board received no bids when it offered for sale a house that it owns at 62 Mechanic Street, although several individuals had asked the Village to offer the house because they thought there were bidders who would want to buy it. Mayor Allen suggested waiting a month or two and offer it again in the spring and the Board agreed to table it for now.

In other news, the Board:

• Scheduled Grievance Day for Tuesday, February 20, 5 to 9 pm.

• Approved a renewal of its annual agreement with the Snowmobile Association allowing them to use the northern section of the greenway trail.

The agreement had previously been approved by the Village Attorney and by the Greenway Committee. Mayor Allen said the Snowmobilers have been responsible about their usage of the trail, and they are helpful with maintenance.