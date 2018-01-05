Grafton Town Board Second Highway Department Truck Purchase Approved

At its December 11 meeting the Grafton Town Board unanimously approved the purchase of a new truck for the Highway Department by off state bid and agreed to put forth bids for a second new or used truck that would fit the town’s specific needs. The only bid received by the December 27 deadline was from Delurey Sales and Service in North Hoosick. That was for a 2012 International Single Axle, at a cost of $57,695. At its annual year-end meeting that evening, the Board unanimously agreed to accept the bid. This resolves some of what has been, at times, an arduous process over what to do about the department’s aging fleet. The newly purchased vehicles, when outfitted and placed in service, will replace 1992 and 2001 vintage trucks, which all agreed have outlived their usefulness.

The Board also agreed to all the needed transfers of funds to close out the 2017 fiscal year before adjournment.