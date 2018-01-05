Grafton Lakes State Park 33rd Annual Ice Fishing Contest

Grafton Lakes State Park will host its 33rd annual Ice Fishing Contest on Saturday, January 20 from 5:30 am to 3 pm. Join in on the fun as several hundred anglers brave the cold temperatures for their chance to make a winning catch on several of the Park’s ponds.

Registration begins at 5:30 am and ends at 11 am (or 1:30 pm for youth) on January 20 in the Park’s maintenance building, accessible via the Main Entrance. There is a $10 entrance fee required for all participants age 16 or older, with no fee for children under 16. All participants 16 and older must have a valid NYS fishing license to fish in the Park at any time, including during the contest.

Big cash prizes are awarded for adults with 1st place fish and the longest length catch in all three categories of Trout, Walleye/Chain Pickerel, and Yellow Perch. Other winning entries will receive gift cards and other prizes. Certified bait will be available on site from Hudson River Bait in the registration area. Bait is also available from Conroy’s Bait Supply in Watervliet and Flying Arrow Sports in East Greenbush. Do your part to help keep the waters at Grafton Lakes healthy and productive by using certified bait.

Tournament areas are located on Second Pond, Mill Pond, Dunham Reservoir, Shaver Pond, and Long Pond. Please note that due to preparations for Winter Fest, ice fishing is not permitted adjacent to the beach on Long Pond.

This year’s ice fishing contest is sponsored by community businesses and the Natural Heritage Trust. Please let these businesses know you appreciate their sponsorship: Beecroft’s Shooters Supply, Conroy’s Bait Supply, Flying Arrow Sports, Grimm Building Materials, Hoosick True Value, Hudson River Bait, Hudson River Tractor, Lakeview Inn, LL Bean, Main Care, Marpe’s Country Store, Poestenkill Auto Supply, Rifenburg Construction, Seymour’s Motor Sports, Stewart’s Shops, Stone Industries, The Towne Tavern, Tremont Ace Hardware, Unifirst Uniforms, Warren Fane, Wiley Brothers, and Young’s Pharmacy.

For more information about Grafton Lakes State Park events, call the park office at 518-279-1155 check out our Facebook page at “Grafton Lakes State Park,” or visit our website at nysparks.com