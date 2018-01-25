Berlin/New Lebanon Wrestlers Continue Impressive Season

Submitted by D.J. Connelly

This past weekend, January 19-21, the Berlin / New Lebanon wrestling team competed in a two day duel meet tournament at Ichabod Crane. Matches began on Friday night where they matched up with Duansburg and lost by a score of 63 – 18. The team bounced back after a bye in round 2 and wrestled South Glens Falls. Led by seniors Josh Kluck and Steven Mallory the team ended the match with a tie 39 – 39 and ultimately losing the round in criteria. The last match of the night was against Cooperstown. The boys received pins from Josh Wescott and Josh Kluck but fell short by a score of 51 – 36.

First thing Saturday morning the Wrestlers went head to head with Amsterdam. Led by pins from Evan Yerdon and Wyatt Cameron the squad was able to defeat them by a score 57 -18. Round 2 of Saturday brought Lansingburg to the mat where Steven Mallory helped Berlin/ New Lebanon wrestling team win by a score of 60 to 24. Round 3 was a nail biter against the home school Ichabod Crane. With wins from the younger wrestlers Josh Wescott, Josh Bosso, and Devin Johnson, the team was able to secure a 48 – 36 victory. The second to last round brought eventual tournament champions Watervliet to the mat. Even though the team fought hard, ‘Vliet was able to secure a 57-24 victory.

The last match of the day was against Patroon rival Cairo – Durham. A very hard fought match by Josh Montanye, as well as many others, brought the team to a 52 -29 victory.

The weekend was a great success. It brought the young team to 11 total victories on the season, which more than doubled last year’s win total. However, the greatest of honors goes to senior Josh Kluck who went 6 -2 over the two days and was named team MOW.

Also, on Sunday a few of the modified wrestlers traveled to the Guilderland youth tournament and proudly represented the Berlin / New Lebanon wrestling team. Austin Meyette took second place, while both Jesse Cameron and Matt Kluck sealed the day by taking home the gold with their first place victories.