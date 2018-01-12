Berlin Town Board

Taking The Oath Of Office In Berlin

Newly re-elected Town Board members Gordon Christian and Mark Balistreri were sworn in by Town Justice Larry Kronau just prior to the Organizational meeting last Thursday, January 4. Joining them in the ceremony was Tax Collector Jayne Tarbox. All begin serving new four-year terms.

The Board then made a number of appointments: Court Officer – Harold Smith, Superintendent of Highways – Michael (Brandon) Hill, he replaces the recently retired longtime superintendent Doug Eddy. Codes Enforcement Officer – Charles Golden, Bookkeeper/Assistant to the Supervisor – Patrick Poleto, Dog Control Officer – Catherine Crawmer,

Town Historian – Sharon Zankle, Assessor – Stephen Rooney, Town Attorney – Thomas Cioffi, Recycling Coordinator – Thomas Engster, Supervisor’s Secretary – Tracy Broderick, Court Clerk – Marie Barbera, Planning Board Engineer – Wayne Bonesteel and Building and Code Inspector – Karen Guastella. The Board also re-appointed Kevin Mainello to the Planning Board and Martin Steinbach to the Zoning Board of Appeals. Mr. Steinbach was also re-named Chairman of the ZBA and Russell Oster was re-appointed Chairman of the Planning Board. The Board set the second Tuesday of each month at 7 pm as date and time for its regular meetings and named Pioneer Commercial Bank as the town’s depository.