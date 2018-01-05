Barbara Fleming Pierce

Hoosick, NY

Barbara Fleming Pierce, 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls. She was married for 65 years to the late Frank O. Pierce who passed in 2015. Barbara was born on July 7, 1931, in Bennington, Vermont; daughter of the late Leslie and Esther (Keeler) Fleming. She was educated in schools in Hoosick Falls and graduated from Austin Beauty School. Barbara was employed by Hoosick Falls Undergarment, Thompson’s, BenMont, Eveready, Union Carbide and was the owner/operator of Barb’s Country Beauty Salon located in her home in Hoosick. She was a Yankees fan, enjoyed bowling, bingo, and spending time with family. Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hoosick.

Survivors include her children Colleen Monahan (James) of Hoosick Falls, David Pierce of Eagle Bridge, Kathy Pierce Brown (John) of Greenville, South Carolina, Derrick Pierce of Troy, grandchildren Matthew Monahan, Kevin Monahan, Stefanie Monahan Roberts, Michael Pierce, Morgan Pierce, Kristin Pierce and great-grandchildren Amelia Monahan and Will Roberts.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 5, at 11am from the First Baptist Church on South Street in Hoosick. Burial will follow the service at Hoosick Cemetery in Hoosick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hoosick Baptist Church through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls