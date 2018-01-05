Art Hyde Retires From Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department

After 37 years of service to the citizens of Rensselaer County, Art Hyde retired in the position of Senior Narcotics Investigator with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Hyde previously worked for the Hoosick Falls Police Department and the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office.

Known for being a great team player, a friend, mentor, and an investigator who excelled in his field, he will be sorely missed by the law enforcement community in Rensselaer County and the surrounding agencies with whom he worked closely.

“I am going to miss Art personally and professionally,” said Sheriff Pat Russo. “His work ethic set the example for those around him.”