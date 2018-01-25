Brunswick Planning Board

Ace Hardware Wraps Up Sketch Plan Review

By Doug LaRocque

Back on Thursday, January 4, the Brunswick Planning Board was presented with what is called a “sketch plan” by the owners and proposed architect for Ace Hardware on Route 7 (Hoosick Road).

That plan called for the demolition of their Ace Rental building and the construction of a 3,000 foot addition in the rear of the current hardware store.

A two-story office building would be constructed on the site of the former rental complex.

At that time, the Board had questions about parking lot changes, green space, egress to Hoosick Road and some setbacks and delivery areas.

Representatives of Ace were back before the Board last Thursday, January 18 to further discuss the proposal and offer the Board answers to some of the questions previously brought forth.

A “sketch plan” is not a formal application, but rather gives both parties an opportunity to discuss issues of concern prior to actually filing a site plan review with the Board for consideration. That would be the next step for Ace, if they wish to pursue the proposal.

The Board would then hold further discussion, as well as a public hearing, before taking any action.

Depending upon the scope of an actual proposal, it may involve participation by the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals as well.

The only other item on the Board’s agenda that evening was a proposal for a residential ground mounted solar collection unit on property at 212 John Snyder Road.

The Board expects to consider this proposal at its February 1 meeting.