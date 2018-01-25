A New Restaurant Proposed For Grafton

By Doug LaRocque

Carissa Castiglione appeared before the Grafton Planning Board on Monday, January 22, to formally file for a change of use plan for the former Lena’s Restaurant (most recently knows as Grama’s Kozy Kitchen). She plans to renovate the building that has been vacant for many years and re-open it some time in the Spring.

The change of use application was necessitated because Ms. Castiglione plans to serve alcoholic beverages on and off the site.

The Board set a public hearing on the application for Monday, February 19 at 6:50 pm.

Minor Subdivision Approved

The Board’s meeting this night opened with a public hearing on Ken and Jodie Maxwell’s proposal for a 4-lot subdivision at 894 Babcock Lake Road.

There were no speakers, but the Board did receive a letter from town resident, Dr. David Hunt, a Conservation Ecologist.

Dr. Hunt noted the Maxwell tract was part of a larger Appalachian Oak-Hickory Forest area and suggested the site be searched for as many as 15 different and unusual biota (plant life particular to that region).

Board Chairman Tom Withcuskey noted any construction that might be planned by the Maxwell’s was near the road and not on the steep rocky terrain that might include vegetation Dr. Hunt spoke of in his letter. The Board declared a negative environmental impact and approved the subdivision.

The Board also heard a proposed lot line adjustment from Eric McShane at 31-35 Benker School Way and will take action at next month’s meeting.