Wasaren League Sports

Hoosick Falls Downs Stillwater, 43-34

The Hoosick Falls Panthers got out to an early lead Tuesday evening, January 9, and kept that lead the rest of the way to bring home a win. Evan MCart and Max Kipp each had nine points, while Jon Kempf added seven. Guy Milliman had six and Issac Friel dropped in three. The Panthers now stand at 4-0 in league play and 4-4 overall. The junior varsity won, 55-51.

Mt. Anthony 68 Hoosick Falls 65

Trailing the Patriot’s 38 – 28 at the half, last Wednesday, January 3, the Panthers used a 24 to 13 run in the third quarter to retake the lead, before Mt. Anthony fought back in the final quarter to claim the three point victory. Guy Milliman led all Hoosick Falls scorers with 26 points. Evan McCart added another 21 in the loss.

Berlin 81 Loudonville Christian 34

Berlin Coach Kasson Sauer says the “Boys Varsity Basketball turned in their best team effort of the season,”on Tuesday, January 2, winning the game on the road. The Mountaineers got off to an early and large lead, up 45 to 8 at halftime. Ryan Willis scored a game high 25 points with 15 rebounds, while Josh Hendricks pumped in 20 with 8 rebounds. Tyler Kellar knocked down 4 three-pointers on his way to a career 18 points with 7 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cambridge 61 Mechanicville 46

The Lady Indians remain unbeaten on the season, following the victory over the Lady Red Raiders Tuesday, January 9 on their home court. Cambridge took a 24 to 5 run in the third quarter to post the victory. Lilly Phillips scored a game high 22 points for Cambridge, with Bridey Nolan adding 14 and Fiona Mooney another 11.

Last week, the Lady Indians downed Berne-Knox-Westerlo 49 to 36. Sophie Phillips led their scoring with 15 points. Helen Mooney added 11, and Lilly Phillips 10.