WomenBuild New Lebanon

Meissner’s Auction Service To Host Next Event

On Thursday, January 18 from 6 to 8 pm, WomenBuild New Lebanon will host Handbags for Habitat, a fundraising event at Meissner’s Auction Service in New Lebanon to help support the kickoff of the upcoming WomenBuild in New Lebanon, which will begin at the end of January. The event will offer wine and refreshments and will sell/auction slightly used, new, and vintage handbags.

For those unable to attend the event, absentee and qualified phone bids will be accepted. For instructions, please contact Meissner’s Auction House by phone, 518-766-5002 or fax 518-794-8073. Tickets for the event are $10 and everyone who pays admission will receive a $5 coupon towards the purchase of a handbag. Visit the Facebook page at WomenBuildNewLebanon to buy a ticket in advance.

Tickets will also be available at the door. Meissner’s Auction Service is located at Route 20 and 22 in New Lebanon.

Habitat for Humanity WomenBuild is a program that empowers women from all walks of life to make a difference in their community by building homes. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Columbia County’s first WomenBuild project and the affiliate’s 25th anniversary. The WomenBuild home will become the 21st house in the organization’s “30 Homes by 2020” campaign. If you wish to make a donation for the build, visit www.columbiacountyhabitat.org/causes/donate-to-women-build-new-lebanon.

Checks can be made payable to Columbia County Habitat WomenBuild and mailed to 829 Route 66, Hudson, NY 12534.

Columbia County Habitat was founded in 1993 to make safe, decent affordable home ownership available to working families. Partnering with families, community volunteers and area businesses and organizations, Habitat helps to transform lives. Affordable and sustainable houses become the foundation of our homeowners’ paths to strong, stable and independent families. To generate revenue for building projects and to encourage reuse and recycling, Habitat opened a ReStore in 2010 located at 829 Route 66, Hudson, NY.