George Holcomb

From mid-June until mid-July of 1842, George has a crew of carpenters worked on an addition to his barn to be used as a stable. They raised the frame on July 6, with eight people all together helping at the barn raising. The job was directed by Russel D. Brown, assisted by his journeyman John Tayer and George’s brother Sylvester, with George and his sons helping sometimes. For the rest of July and most of August, they hayed.

Friday, August 19, 1842: We hayed. Today L. Angeline school was at a close.

Sunday: Today I walked to Mr. Hazard Morey’s. He is alive, but his life is not expected but short.

Friday, August 26: We worked at hay and some stormy. Today Mr. Hazard Morey died, and today Orlo Howard died (at age16) the son of Squ Sylvester Howard. On this evening I walked down to see the deceased Morey.

Sunday: I and my whole family attended to the funeral of Hazard Morey at his own house. A Quaker preached by the name of Thomas Ricer from Chatham.

Tuesday, September 13: This afternoon I and my wife started a journey to the west. My son Geo P took the one horse team and carried us to Troy. L. Angeline went to Troy with us. We only went to Sand Lake tonight and stayed to Rufus Withee’s. Today my wife was considerable tired, riding.

Wednesday: On this morning we went from Sand Lake from Rufus Withee’s into Troy. On the way my wife rode with Mr. Reuben Andrews, he overtook us on the road. While we stayed in Troy I paid five dollars for my two oldest daughters muslindelane shawls and I paid to Doctor Mattock’s office 35 cts for medicine for my wife. I paid 34 cts for a bushel salt and my son Geo P took the salt and at two o’clock he and L. Angeline returned home. At four o’clock we took passage of a line boat Troy and Erie Line Revenue, Capt. Michael Youngs. We came over the river into West Troy and lay up til morning and then the boat came on.

Thursday: This morning at five o’clock the boat started from West Troy. Today quite rainy. Tonight at nine this evening we laid up at Schoharie Creek for high water. I paid 75 cts.

Friday: This morning we left the line boat and crossed Schoharie Creek and took passage on the Packet Huron, Capt Stuart. Our passage two dol fifty cts and got to Utica at eleven this evening.

Saturday: This morning we went off the packet at five o’clock and went on board a line boat New York and Ohio Line, Captain D. J. Merrow, and went from Utica to Rome and left the canal at Rome at the Mansion House at eleven o’clock this forenoon. I paid four cts for beer at the Mansion House and then old Edwin Swan took my wife into his wagon and carried her to brother Reuben Morton’s 2½ miles and I walked to brother Morton’s and got there nearly one o’clock this PM.