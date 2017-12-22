WASAREN League Basketball Roundup

Hoosick Falls Lets The Air Out Of Indians’ Balloon

BOYS

HF 78 – Cambridge 44

Monday, December 15 at HFCS. HF O 3-1, L 3-0; Cambridge 4-1. After years of struggling to be competitive in the WASAREN League, Cambridge brought its 2017-18 undefeated record into the Panther Den Monday evening. The Indians were winners over Salem (52-32), Mechanicville (55-51), Waterford,(52-37) and Berlin (65-57). They came to win, but the air went out of the Indians balloon before the end of the first quarter. Hoosick Falls got off to what would turn out to be an insurmountable lead, 21-2, by the end of the initial quarter. The Panthers led 18-0 before Cambridge scored with 36 seconds left. When Guy Milliman went out in the second quarter Cambridge whittled thirteen points into the lead, but Milliman returned and the Panthers came back quickly and the 19 point lead at the end of the first quarter was a 19 point lead at the end of the second. The Indians couldn’t deal with the quicker Panthers, the Panthers just plain ole out-quicked ’em. The Panthers got the loose balls, the steals, and the best shots throughout the game. Jon Kempf scored 25 points, Guy Milliman had 20 and Evan McCart dropped in 12. Tommy English had 13 for the Indians.

The HFJVs won, 39-37.

HF 70 – Greenwich 49

Friday, December 15 at Greenwich. Guy Milliman scored nine of the Panthers thirteen points to keep the Panthers in the game when they fell behind 18-13 by the end of the first quarter. From there the Panthers outscored the Witches in every quarter for the rest of the game. Evan McCart scored 19 points, showing no signs of being rusty in his first action of the season. Jon Kempf had 18, Milliman ended with 13 and Max Kipp had 12 in the balanced attack. Carson Mosher had 17 for Greenwich.

Cambridge 65 – Berlin 57

As in their previous game against Tamarac, a second period letdown once again was the undoing for the Berlin Mountaineers, last Friday, December 15. They held a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter of play, but the Indians outscored Berlin by 15 in the second quarter to take a commanding 32-18 lead. The Mountaineers played strong once again in the second half, but were not able to make up the deficit. Berlin’s Ryan Willis again led all scorers on the night with 29 points. John Hendricks netted 18 for the Mountaineers. Brenden Holcomb was the top scorer for Cambridge with 24, Jacob Peters had another 14 points and Tommy English recorded 11 points.

Mechanicville 59 – Tamarac 47

The Red Raiders jumped out to an early first quarter lead in last Friday night’s, December 15 game against Tamarac. The Bengals battled back in the second quarter, but didn’t have enough for the faster Mechanicville squad, who went on the post the 59-47 win. Bo Catherwood led all Bengal scorers with 14 points., Matt Morrow chipped in 9 in the losing effort.

Girls

HF 65 – Greenwich 51

Friday, December. 15 at HFCS. HF O 4-3. Logan Thayne scored 13 points and Eliza Whitman added 9 in the first quarter as the Panthers jumped out to a 46-23 halftime lead. Thayne ended the evening with 25 points, Whitman had 18 and Olivia Brownell chipped in 10. Gobby Giss (22 pts.) and Molly Brophy (16 pts) combined for 38 of the Witches’ points.

Tamarac 69 – Mechanicville 54

Emily Erickson scored 15 of her 26 points in the first half, including going 12 for 12 from the foul line, to lead the Lady Bengals past the Red Raiders last Friday night, December 15. Overall, Tamarac placed 4 players in double figures, as Renna Poulin netted 19, Kayla Doody had 12 and Liz Machnick added another 10 points. Tamarac remained undefeated, with a 5-0 record.

Emily Erickson was named the WASAREN Sportsnet Player of the Week.