Two Brothers End National Guard Service In Joint Retirement Ceremony

Submitted By the New York National Guard Two brothers who deployed to Iraq together in 2005 marked the end of their service in the New York Army National Guard during a joint retirement ceremony at the New York National Guard Headquarters on Saturday, December 2. Lt. Col. Joseph Claus, age 47, a Cropseyville, New York resident, will end his military service after 30 years on December 15. His brother, Mas- ter Sgt. Leonard Claus, age 50, from Grafton, New York, ended his military service on November 15, after 33 years in uniform. The two brothers were both awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Col. David Martinez, the director of intelligence for the New York National Guard. Both brothers started their careers in the active Army and worked in Military In- telligence units during the Cold War before they joined the Army National Guard. Both men worked in the intel- ligence operation of the 42nd Infantry Division in Tikrit Iraq; Len Claus as intelli- gence fusion cell non-com- missioned officer in charge and Joe Claus as the intel- ligence collection management officer. “We’ve been through a lot in thirty years,” Joe Claus said. “And it’s good to know that no matter what you always have somebody who has got your back,” Len Claus added. The fact that they deployed together to Iraq caused some worry for their families but “being there together we were able to lean on each other a little bit and use that to calm not just ourselves but our families as well,” Len Claus added.

“This is pretty amazing that between the two of them they have 63 years of service,” Martinez said. Both brothers have had “magnificent careers,” he added. It’s not that unusual to have family members serving together in the National Guard, said Joe Claus. “I think the New York Army National Guard is a family business. There are a lot of families that have worked with us, so it is not that we are that unusual,” he said. The Na- tional Guard itself often feels like one big extended family, Joe Clause added. Soldiers get to know each other well through exercises, training deployments and state emergency call-ups, he explained.

Len Claus enlisted in the Army as signals intelligence specialist in 1984 and attended the Defense Language Institute where he learned German. After completing his military education he joined the 108th Military Intelligence Battalion in Wildflecken, Germany, where he monitored East German communications. “Here I was straight off the farm in Grafton, 17 years old, and 12 weeks later I’m doing PT under the Golden Gate Bridge (at the Presidio of San Francisco), Len Claus said. “ You couldn’t get any better than that. I may have peaked early.”

After leaving the Active Army in 1989 Len joined the New York Army National Guard in 1991 and was assigned to the intelligence section of the 42nd Infantry Division in Troy, New York. In 2001, after another break in service due to his civilian job, he joined the 642nd Military Intelligence Battalion, which provided intelligence information to the 42nd Division.

His awards include the Bronze Star, the Army Com- mendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the NATO Medal.

Len Claus currently works as the Rensselaer County Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

Lt. Col. Joe Claus joined the Army in 1987 and served in military intelligence like his brother. He left active duty in 1991 and joined the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Di- vision in the intelligence section. In 1994 the division headquarters went through its first Warfighter exercise, Joe recalled. There was a lot of pressure to perform well so the division would not be disbanded, he said, but the division did well. In 1995 Joe decided to go back on active duty. He served another three years in the Active Army, which included a deployment to Saudi Arabia in 1997/1998 as a military intelligence instructor for the Royal Saudi Land Forces.